Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall

Our experts will answer questions live about how to help veterans transition into a civilian career. You can watch the town hall on this page, or by using our ABC11 app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Click here to register for the Veterans Institute Summit, a complimentary event created to inspire business professionals and organizations with actionable insights from The Walt Disney Company's Heroes Work Here initiative. Heroes Work Here was created in 2012 to hire, train and support military veterans and military spouses.
Click here to register for a Hiring our Heroes virtual hospitality and tourism career fair on Sept. 15 where military community job seekers from around the globe will meet, network, and interview with hospitality and tourism industry employers in an interactive virtual hiring event.
Local resources
Department of Military & Veterans Affairs: Provides services and resources to assist North Carolina Veterans and their families with state and federal VA benefits. The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs offers information about benefits and claims, employment, NC state Veterans homes, scholarships, housing assistance, women Veterans programs, Veterans property tax relief, requesting military records, and more.
Veteran's Services: Veteran's services provide support for veterans and their families, including military benefits, veteran's education, health care, employment services and counseling services. Support for Returning Veterans provides veterans and their families' information about military benefits, veteran's education, health services and jobs.
Wake County Veterans Services: The Wake County Veterans Services Officeassists eligible veterans, their dependents and/or surviving spouses, children of deceased veterans, members of the Reserves or National Guardand active-duty service members in applying for benefits and services from the Department of Veterans Affairs and North Carolina Departmentof Military & Veterans Affairs. The VSO assists veterans and their families with:
- Applying for NCDVMA benefits
- Retrieving official Wake County documents in support of claims
- Completing applications
- Help at NCWorks Career Centers
- Obtaining DD-214s
NC Valor Games (hosted by Bridge II Sports): Bridge II Sports creates opportunities for youth, adults, and Veterans with physical disabilities to 'Find The Player Within' through the power of adapted sports.
US Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum: For over twenty years, the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum has told the stories of those who have fought valiantly to protect the liberty we hold most dear. The Museum has preserved and honored the legendary feats of our Airborne and Special Operations Soldiers. Serving as an adjunct to the local academic and cultural community, the Museum provides military history training and instruction to Soldiers and veterans, their families, and to the public at large. We invite you to plan a visit with friends and family.
NC GWG: In 2006, an intra-governmental Working Group was established, focusing on health and wellness, job creation, workforce enrichment, legal and financial services, and benefits for Veterans. Over the years, this coalition has evolved into a referral and collaboration network that gets Veterans and their families the services and supports that they need and reduces red tape. Governor Cooper is supportive of the initiatives undertaken by the Working Group.
Resources for veterans and service personnel transitioning to civilian life
Disney Careers/Heroes Work Here: Learning & development opportunities and other veterans resources
Student Veterans of America: Through a network of more than 1,500 on-campus chapters, Student Veterans of America ensures that student veterans and military-connected students achieve their greatest potential.
Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Department of Labor: Every year, approximately 200,000 men and women leave U.S. military service and return to life as civilians, a process known as the military to civilian transition. The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides information, tools, and training to ensure service members, and their spouses, are prepared for the next step in civilian life.
Veterans' Employment and Training Service: We prepare America's veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses for meaningful careers.
DAV: Military members separating from active duty should talk to a Transition Service Officer.Find your nearest Transition Service Officer at this url.
Registered Apprenticeship Program: To learn more about the benefits of developing a Registered Apprenticeship or how to formally register your program, visit our Registered Apprenticeship Program page or use our Partner Finder to contact your nearest apprenticeship consultant.
Wounded Warrior Project: Every warrior has a next mission. We know that the transition to civilian life is a journey. And for every warrior, family member, and caregiver, that journey looks different. We are here for their first step, and each step that follows. Because we believe that every warrior should have a positive future to look forward to.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation: We navigate a maze of more than 46,000 nonprofits to find, fund, and shape innovative programs in communities where our veterans, their families, and caregivers live and work. BWF leverages partnerships with leading nonprofits, corporations, the military and the government to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans and their families.
Military Community and Family Policy: Military Community and Family Policy is directly responsible for establishing quality-of-life policies and programs that help our guardians of country, their families, and survivors be well and mission ready. Military OneSource is the gateway to MC&FP programs and services that support the everyday needs of the 5.2 million service members and immediate family members of the military community.
Joining Forces: Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Our work is driven by their experiences.
Soldier For Life : Soldier For Life engages and connects the U.S. Army with organizations to support Soldiers, Veterans, and their Families to create opportunities. Once you earn the title Soldier, you are a Soldier for Life.
Additional resources for military spouses and families
Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP): The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.
Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO): Ensures military spouses have 24-7 access to online education and career information, resources, tools and assessments. Using the tools and assessments, spouses can begin to explore their interests, skills, passions and personality type to determine the best fit for education and career choices. Provides information, guidance, and support with education, career, and life decisions including working with one-on-one with a professional career coach.
National Military Family Association: The National Military Family Association Volunteer Corps is made up of service members, spouses, parents, retirees, survivors, veterans and concerned citizens who want to support serving military family members. Transferring Occupational Licenses and Certifications: Information from the U.S.Department of Defense about some of the most popular occupations that require a license or certification.
Careers with High Portability: Information from the U.S. Department of Defense to help military spouses find fulfilling work, build on your skills and experience and supplement the family income in spite of frequent moves, use this information to help you make informed career choices.
USA Jobs: Guidance on hiring spouses and spouse preference.