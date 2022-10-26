New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new program getting off the ground in Fayetteville is focused on helping homeless veterans.

It's using tiny homes to help regain their independence.

Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans who are participating in the Warrior Bridge program.

It helps veterans transition from homelessness and addiction back into civilian life by giving them the tools and skills needed to be successful.

Those who have participated say these homes will play a huge part in the recovery of veterans needing a hand.

"I may not feel like I have my life back 100%, but thanks to this program I feel every single day the progress of getting my life back," Eurice McDonald said.

The tiny homes are on schedule to be fully furnished and placed in their permanent location by next February.