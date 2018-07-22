Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh

One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole, resulting in a local power outage Sunday morning, police said.The incident happened at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place when a vehicle crashed into a tree, hit a utility pole, downed power lines, causing a power outage in the area.Police say the call came in around 5:07 a.m. and that the male driver did not survive.The male driver has been identified as Jawara Yero Burke, 38.Officers are redirecting traffic and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.