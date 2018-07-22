CAR CRASH

Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh

One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole, resulting in a local power outage Sunday morning, police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole, resulting in a local power outage Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place when a vehicle crashed into a tree, hit a utility pole, downed power lines, causing a power outage in the area.

Police say the call came in around 5:07 a.m. and that the male driver did not survive.

The male driver has been identified as Jawara Yero Burke, 38.

Officers are redirecting traffic and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
