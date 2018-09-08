Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham, car driver charged

Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.A motorcycle collided with a Chrysler Cruiser near the intersection of Miami Boulevard and Robinhood Road around 2:30 p.m., police said.Rescue crews pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.The motorcyclist has been identified as 47-year-old Donald Riley.Preliminary investigation revealed that Arita Barahona, the driver of the Chrysler, failed to yield the right of way.She and her passenger Jonathan Obando were transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Barahona has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.Neither drugs, alcohol or speed have appeared to be factors in the crash.The investigation is ongoing.