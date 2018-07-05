Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Nash County investigate the death of a 58-year-old (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC --
Rocky Mount police have identified the victim in the homicide investigation as 58-year-old John Mack Caudle.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a suspicious call in the 400 block of S. Church Street.

When officers arrived they found Caudle dead.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedeath investigationRocky Mount
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News