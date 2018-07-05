Rocky Mount police have identified the victim in the homicide investigation as 58-year-old John Mack Caudle.On Wednesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a suspicious call in the 400 block of S. Church Street.When officers arrived they found Caudle dead.This case remains under investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).