Victim shot in southeast Raleigh, emerges 10 miles away in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police investigators swarmed onto Grantland Drive in southeast Raleigh Tuesday night after a tip from Cary Police that a young shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room at WakeMed Cary.



Officers combed the quiet southeast Raleigh neighborhood and quickly discovered evidence they believe is tied to the shooting.

Neighbors say they heard at least three gunshots fired on Grantland Drive. Several witnesses then say a car could be heard speeding away. One man told ABC11 that he heard an additional two gunshots fired as the car made a turn onto Martin Luther King Boulevard.



"(I feel) unsettled, scared," Titi Wilson said. She was outside near her car when the gunfire erupted. "I heard like a big pop and it made me stop. I'm like what is is? If it's something that hit me I should be able to feel it in the car hopefully."

Cary Police have not identified the victim, but say the young man was dropped off at WakeMed Cary in a private vehicle. WakeMed Cary is 10 miles away from the crime scene while WakeMed's main campus on New Bern Avenue is just a five-minute drive.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No word yet from either police department on any suspects in the shooting.
