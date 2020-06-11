Man dead; suspect charged with murder after shooting on NC State's Centennial Campus

Theodore Lee was charged with murder.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near NC State University's Centennial Campus on Wednesday evening.Just before 6:30 p.m., both Raleigh and university police responded to the shooting along the 1200 block of Main Campus Drive. Police found a man, Quinten Crawford, shot to death in the front seat of a vehicle. Officers later found Theodore Lee, who was taken into custody and charged with murder.Police learned an altercation between Crawford and Lee led to Lee fatally shooting Crawford, according to a release.Chopper 11 flew over the scene and spotted a black SUV with its windows shattered, as well as multiple crime scene markers.The wife of the victim, Traci Crawford, says Quinten Crawford, her husband, was there to break up a dispute between his daughter and her boyfriend."My whole world is gone. She feels responsible. We are just all heartbroken. He was everything to all of us. And he's just gone. I don't what we're going to do without him?" Crawford said. "We have 5 grandkids. He was our rock.""University should be the safest place you can be. Unfortunately, tonight, why they brought this to campus I do not know and those are answers we're still trying to get," said NC State Chief of Police Daniel House.