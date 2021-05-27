San Jose mass shooting: Victims ID'd after deadly attack at VTA light railyard

VTA shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Officials have started to release more information about the victims of the deadly shooting at the VTA railyard in San Jose. The incident was first reported as an active shooter situation.

Late on Wednesday night, Santa Clara authorities identified a ninth victim, 49-year-old Alex Ward Fritch.

That brings the number of deaths to ten people, including the gunman.

ABC News is starting to learn more about the victims and we are working to confirm all of their identities, here is what we know so far.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36
The family of 36-year-old Taptejdeep Singh has identified him as one of the nine victims killed at the VTA railyard in San Jose on Wednesday. They said Singh was a VTA employee and lived in Union City with his wife and two kids.

Michael Rudometikin, 40
San Jose councilmember Raul Peralez identified his longtime friend Michael Rudometikin as one of the victims of Wednesday's shooting.



The Santa Clara County Coroner released the identification of the remaining victims Wednesday night.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42
Adrian Balleza, 29
Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35
Timothy Romo, 49
Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63
Lars Lane, age 63
Alex Ward Fritch, age 49

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help support the victims and their families of this tragic event. Head to this link to find out more information on how to donate.
