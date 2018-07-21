Victims identified in Missouri duck boat tragedy

Authorities released the names on Friday night of those who died in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.

Nine of the victims came from the same family -- the Coleman family -- which was from Indiana and on vacation at the time of the accident. Two family members managed to survive the sinking. Four of those who died from the family were children, all under the age of 10.

Arya Coleman, just 1 year old, was the youngest victim, while Bob Williams, 73, was the oldest to die.

In total, just five of the victims were natives of Missouri.

The victims from Missouri included married couple, William and Janice Bright.
Victims:

Belinda Coleman, 69
Glenn Coleman, 40
Horace "Butch" Coleman, 70
Ervin Raymond Coleman, 76
Angela Coleman, 45
Evan Coleman, 7
Reece Coleman, 9
Maxwell Coleman, 2
Arya Coleman, 1
William Asher, 69
Rosemarie Hamann, 68
Janice Bright, 63
William Bright, 65
Leslie Dennison, 64
Bob Williams, 73
Lance Smith, 15
Steve Smith, 53
