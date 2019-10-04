Victims identified in Roxboro shooting that killed 1, injured 3

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a Roxboro shooting left a 36-year-old man dead and three men injured.Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a house in the 700 block of South Foushee Street in Roxboro.Edgar Yancey died from multiple gunshot wounds. Two other men, Yellock Junior and H.T. Bass, were taken to Duke University Hospital.Another man, Shawn Satterfield, was treated at Person Memorial Hospital. Police say he was shot in the foot and was released."The senseless act of this shooting left a couple of people suffering from critical injuries. It is heartbreaking to tell you one person died on the scene from this shooting," said David Hess, Police Chief of the Roxboro Police Department.Police are working to learn a motive and if there were multiple shooters involved. It's not known if the victims knew the shooters."Roxboro is a very quaint, vibrant community and anytime you have gun violence it's alarming to the community."The person(s) responsible for the shooting remain at-large and are believed to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department and ask for the investigator at (336) 599-8345.