A suicide bomber and group of militants attacked the office of Save the Children in Afghanistan on Wednesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Dr Ansar Safi/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful|TOLO News via Storyful)

A suicide bomber and group of militants attacked the office of Save the Children in Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least two and injuring at least 12.

The attack, which was still ongoing as of 3 p.m. local time, is happening in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Save the Children is a charity that works to provide access to health care, education and essential supplies to those in need around the world.


