<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2983161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A suicide bomber and group of militants attacked the office of Save the Children in Afghanistan on Wednesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Dr Ansar Safi/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful|TOLO News via Storyful)