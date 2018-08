BREAKING: horrific news of an ongoing attack targeting Save the Children compound in #Jalalabad #Afghanistan, with reports of several injured. pic.twitter.com/7p2iKP7cbT — SavetheChildren News (@SaveUKNews) January 24, 2018

A suicide bomber and group of militants attacked the office of Save the Children in Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least two and injuring at least 12 The attack, which was still ongoing as of 3 p.m. local time, is happening in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. ISIS has claimed responsibility.Save the Children is a charity that works to provide access to health care, education and essential supplies to those in need around the world.See the aftermath of the attack in the video above.