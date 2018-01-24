The attack, which was still ongoing as of 3 p.m. local time, is happening in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan. ISIS has claimed responsibility.
Save the Children is a charity that works to provide access to health care, education and essential supplies to those in need around the world.
BREAKING: horrific news of an ongoing attack targeting Save the Children compound in #Jalalabad #Afghanistan, with reports of several injured. pic.twitter.com/7p2iKP7cbT— SavetheChildren News (@SaveUKNews) January 24, 2018
See the aftermath of the attack in the video above.