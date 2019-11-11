VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago

American Airlines says no injuries were reported. All passengers and crew members were safely taken off the plane. The plane left from Piedmont Triad International Airport.
American Airlines released a statement:
"After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O'Hare. No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area, with up to six inches of snow expected to accumulate in parts of the Chicago area.
As of Monday morning, more than 230 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 93 at Midway.