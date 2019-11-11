VIDEO: Airplane from NC skids off runway while landing in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A plane that took off from Greensboro slid off a runway as it was landing at O'Hare Airport as snow fell on the Chicago area Monday morning, officials told ABC7.

American Airlines says no injuries were reported. All passengers and crew members were safely taken off the plane. The plane left from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area, up to 6 inches of snow expected

American Airlines released a statement:

"After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O'Hare. No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."



A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area, with up to six inches of snow expected to accumulate in parts of the Chicago area.

As of Monday morning, more than 230 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 93 at Midway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareplane accidento'hare airportsnowweather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Southern Season closing after 44 years in Chapel Hill
2 Cook Out employees fired after Roxboro officer allegedly denied service
Marine who abandoned NC post suspected in deadly shooting
Roundabout set to open in high-traffic area in Durham
Star-studded socks from the king of pop
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Show More
Woman wrongly listed as deceased by Social Security
Mercury passing directly between Earth, sun in rare event
Record-breaking cold temps possible this week
Panthers stopped on last play in 24-16 loss to Packers
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
More TOP STORIES News