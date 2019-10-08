North Raleigh Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told ABC11 on Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyamazonviral videosocial mediapackage thefthomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Wayne County deputy punches woman during fight at county fair
Durham resident fed up after AT&T leaves cable wires in yard
Fayetteville council passes tiny home community for homeless
Cary neighbors demand action one week after pedestrian hit, killed
Moore County man charged in death of 14-month-old son
﻿Chatham County residents do slow burn over lack of broadband access
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
Show More
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
USO, Delta Children give 500 cribs to Fort Bragg families
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
More TOP STORIES News