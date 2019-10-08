North Raleigh Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100."We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told ABC11 on Monday evening.