Amazon truck blown off road by high winds along Colorado-Wyoming border

WELLINGTON, Colo. -- High winds in the Rocky Mountain region forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over.

KMGH reports the accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the border between Colorado and Wyoming.

You can see the back of the trailer swaying as gusts of winds push it from side to side, then a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane.

The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over. The vehicle came to rest in the median. A guard rail was taken out, but no injuries were reported.

Colorado transportation authorities shut down that section of I-25 for a time later in the day.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday. Gusts up to 80 miles an hour were reported in the area.
