VIDEO: Parents brawl at Colorado youth baseball game after call by 13-year-old umpire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Police are searching for at least one parent after a brawl caught on camera led to serious injuries at a youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado.

Tempers flared at the game involving 7-year-olds and instead of celebrating good sportsmanship, ABC News reports parents turned into poor sports.

The brawl caught on camera broke out on the field at Westgate Elementary School last Saturday after a call made by the umpire who is just 13 years old.

The video shows one man come up from behind to throw his arm around another person before nearly half a dozen parents rush to the fence throwing punches. Parents barely rushed their kids to safety as a man in a white shirt and teal pants is seen grabbing another man's shirt and hurling punches at him.

Then, as other parents fight, that same man in the white shirt and teal pants sucker punched the man again and knocked him to the ground.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the teal shorts seen multiple times throughout the video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradobaseballfightbrawlu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News