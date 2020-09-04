Video: Car drives through Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square

My office is looking into tonight’s incident in Times Square. Hoping everyone is safe.



Using a vehicle to hurt peaceful protestors is unacceptable and must be stopped. — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) September 4, 2020

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Officials are investigating after a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening.The NYPD says there is currently an ongoing investigation into the incident involving the black Taurus sedan, but it is not an NYPD vehicle.According to police, the incident may have involved protesters from a pro-Trump rally and from a Black Lives Matter march.They say the Black Lives Matter protesters were at the intersection of 46th Street and Seventh avenue, where the car came from the west to the east and mowed through the crowd.Police say the driver of the car was involved in a separate, pro-Trump counter protest that happened to bump into the Black Lives Matter rally in Times Square.Officers told the driver to move along to separate the two groups, but the car instead accelerated through the crowd.Police are looking for the driver of that car but are asking for anyone who was injured to come forward and file a report.So far no one has reported any property damage or injuries.Councilmember Keith Powers says his office will look into it.Few other details were released.----------