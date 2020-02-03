Woman sexually assaulted while walking on Durham trail, surveillance video could hold the key to solving case

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is asking for video to help solve a sexual assault that happened in broad daylight.
A woman said she was walking on Woodcroft Parkway near a tunnel at Old Fox Trail on Jan. 23 when a man approached her and attacked.
It happened on a nice sunny day around 3:30 in the afternoon.
The attack has neighbors on edge.
"When I told my wife, she was very disturbed. It's really unfortunate because that tunnel is kind of creepy and dark. I'm not too bothered by it but I probably am now," Andrew Johnston said.
Officers have canvassed neighborhoods nearby hoping to get video around the time of the attack, but so far they have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information should call Durham Police Department.
