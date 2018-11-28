U.S. & WORLD

Dutch cyclist has harrowing close call with oncoming train: VIDEO

EMBED </>More Videos

A Dutch cyclist came within mere feet of an oncoming passenger train at an unguarded railroad crossing in Geleen. (ProRail/YouTube via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
GELEEN, Netherlands --
Dutch rail officials are warning the public to remain vigilant at railroad crossings after a cyclist's frighteningly close call with an oncoming train.

The near miss, which was caught on security camera, took place recently at a crossing in Geleen, a town of less than 34,000 in the southern province of Limburg.

The cyclist, whose face is blurred, can be seen waiting for a cargo train to pass on the near set of tracks. Once the first train passes, the cyclist ventures onto the tracks, apparently not realizing that a second train is approaching from the opposite direction on the far set of tracks.

Mere feet from the oncoming passenger train, the cyclist seems to become aware of the locomotive barreling toward him and hurries to finish crossing the tracks, narrowly clearing the train.


ProRail, the Dutch agency responsible for railway infrastructure, described the railroad crossing where the near miss took place as "unguarded," writing on YouTube that it had been working to eliminate all such crossings but had encountered resistance from some residents and local governments.

"A frequently heard arguement...is that people can 'look after themselves,'" ProRail said. "Unfortunately, we see other signals in practice."

Though the cyclist in this video appeared to escape unharmed, others were not so lucky. Excluding suicides, more than a dozen people have died in accidents on the Dutch rail system in 2018, according to local media reports, and there have been thousands of more near misses.

After the video's release, State Secretary Stientje van Veldhoven announced that all of the country's 135 unguarded railway crossings would be "closed or protected within five years."

"Crossings not protected by barriers and bells are, simply, no longer appropriate to the present time. That is why we are committed to do away with all such crossings within five years, but preferably even sooner," van Veldhoven said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsurveillance videocyclingbikestrain safetytrainseurope
U.S. & WORLD
Nancy Pelosi nominated by House Democrats to lead them in new Congress
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Two Fort Bragg soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Crash shuts down I-95 southbound at I-40 interchange in Johnston County
Advance Auto Parts moving HQ to Raleigh, adding 435 jobs to Triangle
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
Shanann Watts' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Show More
16-year-old accused in shooting death of Goldsboro teen
Hack of Raleigh company endangers personal data of 2 million patients
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
UPDATES: ABC11's Jonah Kaplan covers Day 2 of critical lame-duck session
More News