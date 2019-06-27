VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase

By ABC7.com staff
A video shows a suspect jumping out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

The video shows the suspect drive onto the median and bailing from the vehicle just as the car entered an intersection.

After the man fell to the ground after jumping out of the car, he immediately got up and then ran across the street. At one point, he was almost hit by two passing cars.

Meanwhile, the car he was in stopped nearly in the middle of the intersection.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man along with another suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianapolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Show More
Travel trend: Experts offer to plan mystery vacation
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
More TOP STORIES News