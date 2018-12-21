VIDEO: Durham UPS delivery driver appears to steal package

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A video posted on the Ring "Neighbors app" Thursday appears to show a UPS delivery man in Durham get off the truck with a package, walk toward the door but instead of dropping it off, stuffs it in his pants. He then goes back to the truck.

The person who posted the video listed the address of Magnolia Tree Lane.

UPS said it was investigating the incident.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. UPS will investigate the situation and take appropriate action," the delivery giant said.

The Durham Police Department said there is no report of that incident.

But DPD also said the department said it has had 56 reported package thefts from October 1 through Friday.

In Raleigh, the number is 26 packages.

