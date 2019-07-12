Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in Ohio courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- There was a wild scene inside a courtroom when the family of a murdered woman tried to attack her killer.

Dale Williams was scheduled to be sentenced in Ohio for the 2017 shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.

Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

Two family members were supposed to give victim impact statements when they lunged at Williams.

Both family members were subdued, one with a Taser, and arrested.

The sentencing was rescheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioarrestmurderattackcourt caseu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding causes evacuation of Smithfield shelter
Outer bands of Tropical Storm Barry arrive in Louisiana
Police send warning after bear makes its way around Pittsboro
Amazon Prime paying customers to pass on 2-day shipping
'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for robbery
1 trooper loses job amid investigation; two others reassigned, I-Team learns
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Show More
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
Authorities in Durham investigating 'reckless' car meet
Wake County moms demanding change in their children's math program
Man who claimed to be in shootout with illegal immigrants sentenced to prison
Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News