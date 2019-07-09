VIDEO: Florida man in swimming trunks falls onto a parked car, walks away unharmed

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A sight you don't see every day was caught on a security camera in Florida: A barefoot man in swimming trucks who appears to fall out of the sky and onto a parked car.

Employees of a car dealership in Fort Myers noticed a dented vehicle in the lot when they opened for business Monday.

They checked surveillance footage and saw the unidentified man falling from the building's roof onto the top of the car.

Amazingly, he gets up and walks off, seemingly without injury.
