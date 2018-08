UPDATE | The York County Sheriff's Office says FOUR law enforcement officers were shot while they were searching for a suspect in a domestic violence case. The suspect, Christian Thomas McColl, was taken into custody after deputies shot him. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NNG0oK3ag7 — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018

Four officers were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in York County, South Carolina, near Charlotte.The officers initially responded to a domestic violence call around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, WSOC reports , but when they arrived the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, had left.A search was launched for McCall. Just after 1 a.m., one officer was shot by the suspect, according to police. Then around 3:30 a.m., three more officers were shot by the suspect.All four were taken to hospitals. The suspect was shot and has been taken into custody, WSOC reports."We could really use your prayers," the York County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.