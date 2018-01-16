Video from the scene: Four officers shot in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Four officers were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in York County, South Carolina, near Charlotte. The suspect has been taken into custody, WSOC reports. (WSOC-ABC)

Four officers were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in York County, South Carolina, near Charlotte.

The officers initially responded to a domestic violence call around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, WSOC reports, but when they arrived the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, had left.

A search was launched for McCall. Just after 1 a.m., one officer was shot by the suspect, according to police. Then around 3:30 a.m., three more officers were shot by the suspect.

All four were taken to hospitals. The suspect was shot and has been taken into custody, WSOC reports.

"We could really use your prayers," the York County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
