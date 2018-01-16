The officers initially responded to a domestic violence call around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, WSOC reports, but when they arrived the suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, had left.
A search was launched for McCall. Just after 1 a.m., one officer was shot by the suspect, according to police. Then around 3:30 a.m., three more officers were shot by the suspect.
All four were taken to hospitals. The suspect was shot and has been taken into custody, WSOC reports.
UPDATE | The York County Sheriff's Office says FOUR law enforcement officers were shot while they were searching for a suspect in a domestic violence case. The suspect, Christian Thomas McColl, was taken into custody after deputies shot him. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NNG0oK3ag7— Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) January 16, 2018
"We could really use your prayers," the York County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.