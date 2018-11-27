VIDEO: Gender reveal party leads to 73-square-mile wildfire in Arizona

Gender reveal leads to 47,000-acre wildfire. Watch newly released video from the U.S. Forest Service of the explosive gender reveal that led to the wildfire.

TUCSON, Ariz. --
A wildfire in southern Arizona started when an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent shot at a target to reveal a baby's gender.

The 2017 fire near Green Valley burned 73 square miles (190 square kilometers) of state and federal land. The damage and firefighting costs topped $8 million.

A video released Monday by the U.S. Forest Service shows the target explode after being hit with gunfire, sending a blue substance into the air. The tall, dry grass immediately bursts into flames.

A figure blacked out on the video moves toward the flames after a few seconds but then backs up. A male voice twice shouts "Start packing up!"

Agent Dennis Dickey said he constructed the target with an explosive substance inside. He pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge.
