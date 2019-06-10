VIDEO: Grasshoppers swarming Sardinia, destroying farmlands

ROME -- Farmers in Sardinia are complaining of grasshoppers swarming the Italian island and destroying farmlands.

Footage from Nuoro in the center of Sardinia showed millions of the species of locust crowding a field of grass, a tree and a building.

Representatives from Italy's Coldiretti Agricultural Association said the insects are destroying hay that is meant to feed livestock.

Farmers have been trucking in hay from other parts of Sardinia, raising their costs.

Farmers are now calling on authorities for assistance.

There are concerns that the insects could move to other crops, including Sardinia's grape vines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livestockagricultureitalyu.s. & worldinsect
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham woman says metal hip implant caused lifelong problems
19-year-old surfer injured by suspected shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Flooding possible with heavy rain expected again Monday
Durham man sexually abused 10-year-old at sleepover, officials say
Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh, Garner
Ohio man dies in water off Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Show More
Wake County woman charged after sex act on teenage boy
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Search underway for woman who fell off cruise ship
Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car
Hulu series 'Reprisal' seeking paid extras in NC
More TOP STORIES News