VIDEO: California homeowner confronts, chases off suspected porch pirate

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows the moment a Long Beach resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Video shows the moment a Long Beach resident confronted a suspected porch pirate going through her mail and putting a stop to it.

Shirah Booker saw the woman going through her mailbox on her Ring doorbell camera. Booker confronted the suspect and kicked her off her property.

The suspected porch pirate didn't take anything.

Booker says she got everything back, even the stamp from her envelope.

She posted on social media, "You may wanna think twice about stealing from my house. Just FYI -- I see everything!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countyviral videoporch piraterobberycaught on video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials: 3 shot during rap music release party at Butner barbecue restaurant
Tornado touch down confirmed in Siler City; cleanup underway
20 years after school attack, Columbine remembers 13 lost
Maple View Farm owner believes tornado destroyed 2 barns, injured cow
Search underway for missing Wake Forest swimmer in Emerald Isle
13 killed, including child, after gunmen raid family party in Mexico
Man's rapid heartbeat slows when ambulance hits pothole
Show More
Wilson mom wants justice after son was denied protective order, killed
Man charged with attempted murder after Raleigh stabbing
Easter egg hunts to ALS Walk, things to do this weekend
WEATHER: Trees fall on cars, power lines down as storms move through
Mysterious Wake County woman with green thumb, kind heart replaces stolen pot
More TOP STORIES News