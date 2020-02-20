VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.

The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.

A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital.

"This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."

Motorists should seek alternate routes, if they're in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafiretruck fireu.s. & worldcar firetruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow storm timeline: Rain, wintry mix and snow in some areas
Serious crash impacts commute along I-95N near Fayetteville
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Durham police investigate after man fatally shot in parking lot
Central NC prepares for first snow in 437 days
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Show More
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 storm
More TOP STORIES News