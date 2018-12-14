ROBBERY

New video shows moment jewelry theft suspect plowed truck into Streets at Southpoint mall

EMBED </>More Videos

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police still need help identifying a man who drove through the doors of the Streets at Southpoint mall and robbed Fink's Jewelers earlier this month.

It happened on Dec. 1 around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect drove a stolen white and red pickup truck into the mall and through the entry of the store.

Newly released video shows the moment it happened.


Once identified, the suspect will be charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny in connection with a smash and grab burglary.

Durham police say this man drove into and robbed Fink's Jewelers at The Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning.



It is unknown how much jewelry was taken.

EMBED More News Videos

Cleanup underway after man drove into Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryrobberyjewelryjewelry theftdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
Durham police investigate after string of armed robberies
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
More robbery
Top Stories
Man exposes himself in Holly Springs parking lot, police say
2 indicted, 34 cleared in Hoke County payroll fraud investigation
Get ready for heavy rain, even flash flooding the next few days
Fate of Silent Sam debated at UNC Board of Governors meeting
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Show More
Bear attacks woman outside Pennsylvania home, drags her 80 yards
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Woman hurt after hitting tree, flipping car into yard of Durham home
Sandy Hook receives bomb threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
More News