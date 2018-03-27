Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Brooklyn.The burglary happened around 5 a.m. last Thursday, during the snowstorm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U in Gravesend.Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out through the broken window.Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------