Religious burglar smashes window at high-end Brooklyn store

Derick Waller reports on the unusual crime in Brooklyn.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn --
Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Brooklyn.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. last Thursday, during the snowstorm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U in Gravesend.

Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.

Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.

He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out through the broken window.

Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.

