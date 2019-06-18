VIDEO: Man dragged down highway during road rage incident

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Dash cam video captured a terrifying road rage incident where an 18-year-old man was put in a headlock and dragged down a stretch of highway in Georgia.

The video shows 36-year-old Emmitt Grubbs pulling in front of the teen's vehicle and exiting his car after a collision. He then allegedly runs up to the vehicle and punches the man in the face through his open window.

Grubbs then takes the man's keys and walks back into his own vehicle.

The teen told Gwinnett County Police that he ran after Grubbs with a baseball bat to get his keys back. But as he approached, Grubbs can be seen reaching out from his window and pulling him into a headlock before accelerating down the road.

Police said the teen was able to free himself and walk back to his vehicle, uninjured.

Grubbs was arrested for robbery, aggravated assault, and aggressive driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiadashcam videocaught on videou.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameraroad rage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Do not use RD Construction:' Stiffed homeowner calls out contractor
Robert Downey Jr. posts message for NC shark attack survivor
Sprouts Farmers Market recalling frozen spinach due to Listeria concerns
Former Panther Rod Smart, aka 'He Hate Me,' missing in S.C.
No dreadlocks: Wendell pool owner says rules not racist
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Phila. port
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Show More
Reward offered after 40 rose bushes stolen from Butner market
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, June 18
Drying Out Late Week
Ivanka Trump visits Charlotte to talk U.S. manufacturing
Lee County man shot father in head during argument, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News