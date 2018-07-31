Man seriously hurt after suspect sets fire at Staten Island gas station

Lucy Yang reports on the arson attack at a Staten Island gas station.

Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island --
Police are searching for a man who set a fire at a gas station on Staten Island, leaving a man seriously injured.

The NYPD said it happened Monday at about 1:50 a.m. at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head.



According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Police describe him as a dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts, and dark colored slippers. He arrived at the location inside of a blue mini-van.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
