Video: Michigan trooper pulls man from burning car

MICHIGAN -- Heroic moments caught on camera in Michigan where a state trooper was able to pull a driver from a fiery wreck.

You can see the trooper drag the unconscious man onto the grass and away from his burning car.


Police say the man passed out behind the wheel because of a medical emergency.

But his foot was still on the gas, causing his truck to burst into flames.


The trooper broke through the passenger window to get the man to safety.
