LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lincoln County paramedic was nearly hit by a car zooming across his front lawn Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post from Carlynn Gabbard, her husband was leaving for work when the car slid onto their property on Old Plank Road.
The incident was captured by a Nest security camera.
"God was watching over us tonight," Gabbard wrote on her Facebook page.
She added that she was standing in the doorway with their 7-month-old at the time.
It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing any charges.
VIDEO: NC paramedic nearly hit by out-of-control driver skidding across front lawn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More