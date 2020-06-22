Coronavirus

Photos of woman who 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old released by San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was caught on camera coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a Yogurtland in San Jose, California.

In surveillance video released by police, you can see the woman walk over to a stroller and cough at least two times over the young child.

In an exclusive interview Sunday with our sister station KGO-TV, the boy's mother described the incident and what she believes was the motive behind the attack.

VIDEO: Mother says 'racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old boy at San Jose Yogurtland
A mother says her one-year-old son was intentionally coughed on by a "racist" woman at a Yogurtland in San Jose.



"Coughing on someone's face. She did it on purpose it's not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough - no she purposely coughed on my son's face," said Mireya Mora.

Mora says the woman standing in front of her last Friday got mad she was too close in line.

"It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face," said Mora.

Mora says she believes what happened was motivated by race.

"I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma," said Mora.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
