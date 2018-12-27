A truck is lodged right now inside a brick ranch in North Raleigh. Several firefighters and police officers on scene. No word on driver’s condition. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/HaNBsS5K3K — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 27, 2018

A pickup truck plowed into two homes in Raleigh Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to one of them.The crash happened on North New Hope Road.In footage from ABC11's Chopper 11HD, it's evident that a truck struck the side of one house, and impaled a neighboring house.The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Police have not released information regarding the circumstances of the crash.