VIDEO: Pilot temporarily blinded trying to land after laser pointed in eyes, Florida man arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A pilot was temporarily blinded while trying to land at a Florida airport after a man pointed a laser directly in his eyes, local police said.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies responded just after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport for a report of a laser being pointed at planes making their approach to land.

While police were trying to locate the suspect, he also used the laser on them, officials said. The suspect was located on a forklift just east of the airport.

Police surrounded the individual, later identified as Charlie James Chapman Jr., 41, and he grabbed a hammer and made striking motions toward deputies. A taser was deployed, and police found a laser pointer in Chapman's pocket.

A pilot was temporarily blinded while trying to land at a Florida airport after a laser light was pointed in his eyes, local police said.



He was then transported to Manatee County jail after being cleared at a medical center.

Police said Chapman shot his laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times and once at a police helicopter. One of the pilots of the plane said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness. The pilot said he still felt his eyesight was blurry.

Chapman was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot and resisting arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaairport newsarrestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials provide update on Chicago coronavirus patient
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat in the Triangle Friday
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
Diddy to cancer patients: 'I'll dance with y'all everyday!'
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
Dog with special needs finds perfect match after being adopted, returned 3 times
Show More
Serena Williams loses in Australian Open; 15-year-old upset Osaka
America's largest kids consignment sale open in Raleigh
Trump impeachment: Democrats press final day of arguments
How to get out of wrongly issued parking ticket
More than 9 million surgical gowns recalled nationwide
More TOP STORIES News