Video released in trooper-involved shooting; Johnston County DA clears patrolman

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County District Attorney's office cleared a state trooper in an officer-involved shooting last month.

The report issued Friday said Trooper Sgt. J.M. Dorsey stopped a Nissan driving 96 mph on Highway 70 near Princeton.

The NC Highway Patrol released video of the incident Friday afternoon.

The report said the trooper noticed the driver, 20-year-old Darius Rogers, of Clayton, staring at the glove compartment.

Dorsey asked Rogers what was in the glove compartment and he replied that there was a gun.

"Don't do it, don't do it, don't do it, drop it," troopers can be heard saying on the video.

Rogers refused to exit his car, and then lunged for the glove compartment and pulled out the gun.

When Rogers didn't drop it, the trooper fired three shots.

Rogers was injured but survived.

The District Attorney's office released a photo of the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Rogers admitted to investigators that he didn't tell the trooper it was a BB gun.

Sgt. Dorsey, who is from Wayne County, was not shot or seriously injured.
