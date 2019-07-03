Video shows alleged drunk driver ramming into police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A driver is facing multiple charges after video shows him ramming into a patrol car in Ohio.

It happened on July 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released footage of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road, heading directly toward a sheriff's vehicle.

Video then shows the sheriff's office cruiser slowing to a stop before the alleged drunk driver rams into the front of the patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested. He's now facing DUI charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drunk drivingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
Proposed bill seeks to legalize exploding fireworks in NC
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
UNC master plan proposal would change the look of Franklin Street
Rep. Price, Senator Tillis plan visits to Southern Border
AAA Carolinas: Gas prices could continue rising after July 4
Show More
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Raleigh bride plans 'Big Fat Amazon Wedding'
2nd teacher accused of having fake credentials is wife of first
4 Triangle stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
More TOP STORIES News