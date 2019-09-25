Video shows drone dropping drugs, cell phone into Ohio jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have released video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to inmates at an Ohio jail by drone.

It happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail in July, according to WEWS-TV.

The surveillance footage shows inmates in an outdoor rec area.

One of them looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward trying to catch an object falling from above.

The object hits the ground.

The inmate then picks it up, hides it in a shirt, and walks off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioinmatesdronesjailu.s. & worlddrugsprison
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
Durham man charged after 100+ mph chase ends in crash
Show More
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
Groups hit college campuses on National Voter Registration Day
Behind on child support? Durham offers amnesty - for 1 day only
More TOP STORIES News