Video of fight between confessed Parkland shooter and BSO deputy from 2018 released

FRESNO, Calif. -- A jailhouse video, under wraps until now, shows the confessed Parkland, Florida school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, in a battle behind bars with a sheriff's deputy.

The 19-year-old confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

The jailhouse attack took place in November 2018, but the video was just obtained by WSVN.

Video shows Cruz pacing around a common area before getting into an argument with a guard and attacking him.

Investigators say the fight lasted for about one minute.

According to documents obtained by WSVN, Cruz and the deputy, Sergeant Raymond Beltran, began fighting when the officer asked Cruz to stop dragging his sandals on the ground.

Cruz appeared in court Monday on assault charges for attacking the deputy, but the judge chose to delay making a ruling until next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaschool shootingfightparkland school shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Super Bowl Sunday will be sunny, breezy and around 60
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
1 seriously injured in Raleigh apartment fire
No. 9 Duke beats Syracuse 97-88; Carey another double-double
1 killed in Knightdale crash involving motorcycle
Boston College takes down Tar Heels, 71-70
Show More
Amtrak train collides with van in Durham, no injuries reported
McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win
Fayetteville parents charged in severe child abuse case
2 hurt in overnight Durham shooting
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
More TOP STORIES News