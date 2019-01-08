Video shows man taking dog from fenced yard in Lenoir, police looking for person responsible

The Lenoir Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest after a dog was stolen from its home.

Authorities also need help finding the dog.

Video posted to Facebook shows a man walking past the dog in a fenced in yard. The dog in the yard spots the dog with the man and tries to get over the fence.

That's when the man picks up the dog and puts it on the other side of the fence.

He then walks off with both dogs.
If you recognize this person or have any information you can call in an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers: 828-758-8300, call the investigator at 828-757-4436 or message the Lenoir Police Department on Facebook.
