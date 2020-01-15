Man claims excessive force after video shows Raleigh officer knee, punch him during arrest

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Video of an arrest by Raleigh officers went viral after it was posted to Twitter Wednesday and now Raleigh Police Department officials say they're investigating the incident.The video, posted to Twitter and retweeted more than 5,000 times as of 4:30 p.m. showed officers kneeing a driver, pulling him out of his vehicle and repeatedly hitting him during an arrest.The driver in the video, Braily Andres Batista Concepcion, 22, was arrested and charged with three counts of hit-and-run, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.The arrest happened on Navaho Drive Tuesday morning.Batista Concepcion said when the officers pulled him over they told him he had hit someone with his car and they believed he had drugs in his possession.He said he was then punched, which caused one of the passengers in the back of the car to pull out their phone and record what was happening.In the video, an officer knees Batista Concepcion in the side while he's sitting in the driver's seat. The officer demands Batista Concepcion to get out of the vehicle.When Batista Concepcion refuses to exit, the officer begins grabbing him, pulling on him and hitting him. The officer eventually gets him out of the car with the help of a second officer.The two officers can then be seen on top of Batista Concepcion struggling to handcuff him.Batista Concepcion posted pictures of his bloodied face a day after the arrest. He accuses the officers of using excessive force and said he is considering filing a lawsuit.According to arrest warrants, police say he was involved in three crashes, two in which he hit a car and took off and one in which he hit a utility pole.The crashes happened the same day of his arrest, the warrants said.He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor because police said two minors were in the car at the time of the hit-and-run crashes.Raleigh police told ABC11 they were investigating the incident and would issue a statement but we had not received the statement at the time of publication.