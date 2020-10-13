South Bend, Ind. boy fights off armed home invaders, video shows

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Video of a South Bend home invasion shows a little boy protect his family after four intruders forced their way into his home last month.

On September 30, police said they responded to home in the 500-block of South Grant Street after a report of shots fired.

Police said four men forced their way into the house after someone answered the door. At least three of the suspects had a gun.

Video shows a little boy inside the home hitting the suspects as he tried to defend his home. South Bend police said

"It is our job now to defend him," police said in a press release.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south bendhome invasion
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS unveils guidelines for students wearing masks
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
Woman arrested in Texas for Fayetteville shooting death
Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?
15-year-old dies from falling out of moving pickup truck
It's not just Amazon: Here's where you can get deals this week
VP nominee Kamala Harris to make another NC campaign stop
Show More
Don't get spooked by scammers this Halloween
NC bartenders wonder if old job can survive new normal amid COVID-19
Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer fire on I-95
Mysterious illness kills 4 horses, sickens dozens more
Clearing skies and a cool weekend on the horizon
More TOP STORIES News