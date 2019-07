VACAVILLE, California -- New video shows a car following a girl through a California neighborhood.Vacaville police released surveillance footage showing the girl walking alone. The girl says she hid behind a blue truck after she noticed a man in dark-colored Pontiac following her.He stopped the car in the middle of the street before driving off.She checked to see if the coast is clear. But moments later, he returned.The car eventually drove away and girl ran off to get help.Police remind parents to talk to their kids about not approaching strangers in cars.