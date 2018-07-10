Startling video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever ridden in the back of a pickup truck? Well, North Carolina agencies are advising against it and a new video shows why. (WTVD)

Have you ever ridden in the back of a pickup truck?

Well, North Carolina agencies are advising against it and a new video shows why.

The video was originally posted to the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program Facebook page as part of a Click it or Ticket campaign. It was then posted to the Kitty Hawk Police Department page, where it was shared more than 49,000 times.



The video shows a car running into the back of a pickup truck that had dummies in the back.

The dummies go flying into the air and then fall back to the ground.

In North Carolina, it is legal for passengers over the age of 16 to ride in the back of a pickup truck, however, some agencies, like Kitty Hawk police, are asking people to think twice before doing so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiescar accidentNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News