Surveillance video shows woman struggle with her killers outside gas station

Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police said a woman was killed while sitting in a car at a southwest Houston gas station.

Investigators said the woman drove her BMW to a Valero on Bissonnet around 11:30 Monday night.

Reports state two guys that were with her got out and went entered the convenience store.

Officers said that within seconds, two guys on small BMX bikes rolled up on either side of the car.

A struggle ensued and the woman was shot.

Police said the men tried to steal her BMW but ended up killing the woman - a crime they're calling a vicious murder.

"Just absolutely senseless," said Lieutenant W. L. Meeler with the Houston Police Department. "This woman was here minding her own business when these gentlemen came up and viciously shot her."



Authorities are hoping the public can help identify the two suspects.
