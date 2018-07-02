CAR CRASH

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: SUV crashes into Fayetteville antique store, narrowly missing children

The vehicle narrowly missed two small kids who were standing at the counter. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
ABC11 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment an SUV crashed into an antique store in Fayetteville.

It happened at the Pickin Coop Antique Store on Ramsey Street on Saturday.

It happened at the Pickin Coop Antique Store on Ramsey Street on Saturday.

A blue SUV slammed into the business just moments after crashing into another SUV on the street.

The shop was back open Monday after spending the weekend repairing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Owner Sherry Vernon is thankful, as she knows it could have been much worse.

"Blessed. From that very day from that very afternoon I had to put on Facebook that God is good," she said.
