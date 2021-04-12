VIDEO: SUV crashes through front yard, hits swing set, drags mom down street

BURTON, Mich. (WTVD) -- A Michigan mother was sitting on her front porch when an SUV came crashing through her yard, destroying her daughter's swing set and dragging her down the road.

It happened Wednesday in Burton, Michigan, according to the local ABC affiliate.

One minute, Alexis Croft was sitting on her porch with some friends; the next, she was being dragged down her street by an SUV.

Fortunately, she did not sustained any life-threatening injuries, just some scrapes and bruises.

But the video she recorded shows a scene that could have been much, much worse.

The video shows a man slam an SUV into a parked truck in the driveway.

The driver then backs up and gets caught on Croft's daughter's swing set. Croft goes to investigate, but she gets tangled up in the swing set and the driver hits his accelerator.

Croft said after posting the video to social media, she believes she has uncovered the identity of the SUV's driver. She turned all her information over to her local police department.

"I mean I hope that they charge him to the fullest. I mean he hit two people, and it could have been worse," Croft said.

Now, she's left to nurse her own injuries and clean up her yard. But there's one thing that absolutely broke her heart: The look on her 3-year-old daughter's face when she told her that her swing set was gone.

