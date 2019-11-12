VIDEO: Teen dragged around house during Hoke County home invasion

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Hoke County mother had the scare of the life over the weekend, when she learned two armed robbers broke into her home while her 12-year-old son and his 13-year-old cousin were alone.The incident was partially captured on surveillance video from a camera that Laurie Tedder had on top of her fridge.It shows the first masked robber zoom by the kitchen; just seconds later another suspect is seen pushing her naked son into another room."It makes me really mad, furious. I just hope they're arrested soon because I'm furious," Tedder said.Tedder was away from home on Sunday evening when the incident happened. She said the two men forced open the front door around 6:30 p.m.Her nephew was watching TV in a bedroom, while her son, Juelz, was taking a shower.The masked men broke open the bathroom door and demanded both boys show them where the safe was or they'd shoot them."He told the other boy to stand here and if he moved, to blow his brains out," Tedder said.Once the suspects found the safe, they forced Juelz and his cousin to lie face down on the front lawn as they drove away, taking $700 worth of items in the safe."My son ran through the house to find some basketball shorts, they ran out and said they hid in the woods for a little bit and ran through the woods to a neighbor's house," Tedder added.The mother of two is grateful her youngest wasn't in the home during the incident and says the kids are okay."He's just not, he's staying up later at night, not wanting to go to bed until early morning hours," Tedder said.The longtime Hoke County resident told ABC11 she believes they know the two individuals involved in the robbery.The sheriff's office said they are investigating the incident but could not provide any details on the case.