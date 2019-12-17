MELROSE, Bronx -- A teenage girl was found safe after she was kidnapped by a group of men in the Bronx borough of New York City on Monday night.
The incident, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, was caught on camera.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD showed two men jumping out of a car and grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.
Her mom tried to fight back but was pushed away as Sanchez was forced into the beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.
The car with four men and the victim inside then drove off, fleeing east on Eagle Avenue.
Investigators say Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.
The incident has other parents and kids in the neighborhood concerned.
"I always take her to school and pick her up," parent Joy Bates said. "Hopefully nothing like that...I might get kidnapped, too."
An urgent search for the teen is now underway.
"My cousin told me, 'Don't say a word, don't walk near a curb, be careful for vans that look suspicious,'" 11-year-old Paige Innis said.
Sanchez is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.
The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
VIDEO: Teenage girl grabbed on New York City street in front of her mom
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More